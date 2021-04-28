Army Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, outgoing commanding general, passes the guidon to Army Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, commanding general, U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 29, 2021. Bagby will succeed Harter as the RHC-C commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6621956
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-HZ730-1012
|Resolution:
|5738x4590
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, BAMC bids farewell to commanding general, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
