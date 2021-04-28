Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAMC bids farewell to commanding general

    BAMC bids farewell to commanding general

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, outgoing commanding general, passes the guidon to Army Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, commanding general, U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 29, 2021. Bagby will succeed Harter as the RHC-C commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6621956
    VIRIN: 210428-A-HZ730-1012
    Resolution: 5738x4590
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC bids farewell to commanding general, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC bids farewell to commanding general

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    COVID vaccine
    vaccine heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT