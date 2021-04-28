BAMC bids farewell to commanding general

Army Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, outgoing commanding general, passes the guidon to Army Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, commanding general, U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 29, 2021. Bagby will succeed Harter as the RHC-C commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

