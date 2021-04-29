Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Releases Annual Report, Details Support Provided to Over 45,000 Service Members Despite Challenges as a Result of COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

    The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), a program under the Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), released their Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Yellow Ribbon Annual Report. (Graphic courtesy MCTO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:29
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Releases Annual Report, Details Support Provided to Over 45,000 Service Members Despite Challenges as a Result of COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

