The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), a program under the Department of Defense Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), released their Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Yellow Ribbon Annual Report. (Graphic courtesy MCTO)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 10:29
|Photo ID:
|6621952
|VIRIN:
|210429-D-D0453-001
|Resolution:
|2000x1428
|Size:
|191.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Releases Annual Report, Details Support Provided to Over 45,000 Service Members Despite Challenges as a Result of COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Releases Annual Report, Details Support Provided to Over 45,000 Service Members Despite Challenges as a Result of COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT