New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Maryland

Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Jayson L. Spiegel as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Maryland.

