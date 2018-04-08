JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Robert F. Pleczkowski as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Pennsylvania.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2018 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 10:12 Photo ID: 6621915 VIRIN: 180804-A-VX676-476 Resolution: 474x565 Size: 231.15 KB Location: PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Pennsylvania, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.