    New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Maryland

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Edna W. Cummings as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Maryland.

    This work, New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Maryland, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    ARA
    Mark Palzer
    99th Readiness Division
    Edna Cummings

