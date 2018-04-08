Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Edna W. Cummings as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6621910
|VIRIN:
|180804-A-VX676-212
|Resolution:
|526x583
|Size:
|244.82 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Maryland, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Maryland
LEAVE A COMMENT