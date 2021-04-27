GySgt. Dominick Dickson, Drill Instructor School Drill Master, uses sun rays to demonstrate marching in a straight line on Peatross Parade Deck aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. April 28, 2021. The techniques taught during his class showed the students the commands used to prepare recruits for movements, as well as proper breathing techniques to call cadence with volume and intensity.
(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
This work, Sharpening the Axe, by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
