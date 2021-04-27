Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharpening the Axe

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    GySgt. Dominick Dickson, Drill Instructor School Drill Master, uses sun rays to demonstrate marching in a straight line on Peatross Parade Deck aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. April 28, 2021. The techniques taught during his class showed the students the commands used to prepare recruits for movements, as well as proper breathing techniques to call cadence with volume and intensity.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

