National Guard scholarship helps fuel desire to fly; clears financial obstacles for 4-year degree in aviation flight science

U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Carly Ness, with the Western Michigan University (WMU) Army ROTC program, poses for a portrait at the Army ROTC office in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on April 27, 2021. Ness is utilizing the National Guard Minuteman and WMU ROTC FIRST Scholarship to help pay for her four-year degree in aviation flight science. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

