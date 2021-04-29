Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard scholarship helps fuel desire to fly; clears financial obstacles for 4-year degree in aviation flight science

    KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Carly Ness, with the Western Michigan University (WMU) Army ROTC program, poses for a portrait at the Army ROTC office in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on April 27, 2021. Ness is utilizing the National Guard Minuteman and WMU ROTC FIRST Scholarship to help pay for her four-year degree in aviation flight science. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    scholarship
    ROTC
    Army
    Michigan National Guard

