U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Carly Ness, with the Western Michigan University (WMU) Army ROTC program, poses for a portrait at the Army ROTC office in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on April 27, 2021. Ness is utilizing the National Guard Minuteman and WMU ROTC FIRST Scholarship to help pay for her four-year degree in aviation flight science. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 07:18
|Photo ID:
|6621694
|VIRIN:
|210427-Z-LI010-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|KALAMAZOO, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard scholarship helps fuel desire to fly; clears financial obstacles for 4-year degree in aviation flight science, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard scholarship helps fuel desire to fly; clears financial obstacles for 4-year degree in aviation flight science
LEAVE A COMMENT