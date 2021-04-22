Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Soldiers train for ‘America’s Worst Day’

    Army Reserve Soldiers train for ‘America’s Worst Day’

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 307th Chemical Company, Bell, Calif., decontaminate a simulated nuclear attack casualty during Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 22. The mass casualty scenario replicated a nuclear event in a large US city, and comprised of reconnaissance and rescue, decontamination and medical treatment of casualties. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:44
    Photo ID: 6621214
    VIRIN: 210422-A-UQ307-781
    Resolution: 4745x3667
    Size: 12.1 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers train for ‘America’s Worst Day’, by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Indiana
    CRE
    78th Training Division
    GR21
    Guardian Response 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT