Army Reserve Soldiers train for ‘America’s Worst Day’

Soldiers of the 307th Chemical Company, Bell, Calif., decontaminate a simulated nuclear attack casualty during Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 22. The mass casualty scenario replicated a nuclear event in a large US city, and comprised of reconnaissance and rescue, decontamination and medical treatment of casualties. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

