Soldiers of the 307th Chemical Company, Bell, Calif., decontaminate a simulated nuclear attack casualty during Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 22. The mass casualty scenario replicated a nuclear event in a large US city, and comprised of reconnaissance and rescue, decontamination and medical treatment of casualties. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 23:44
|Photo ID:
|6621214
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-UQ307-781
|Resolution:
|4745x3667
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers train for ‘America’s Worst Day’, by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
