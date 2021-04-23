Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army medic hones lifesaving skills during Guardian Response 21

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brenton Hilley 

    209th Public Affairs Detachment (Broadcast)

    Spc. Roberto Preciado, an Army Reserve medic, hones an abundance of potentially lifesaving skills during Exercise Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 23, 2021. Preciado of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 144th Field Artillery Company trains in this hyper realistic environment to ensure that if the day comes that his skills are needed, he will be able to perform in any situation thrown his way. Guardian Response is a true-to-life nuclear disaster exercise that seeks to push the knowledge and skills of all involved. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brenton Hilley)

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    USARC
    army reserve
    us army
    guardian response

