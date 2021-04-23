Army medic hones lifesaving skills during Guardian Response 21

Spc. Roberto Preciado, an Army Reserve medic, hones an abundance of potentially lifesaving skills during Exercise Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 23, 2021. Preciado of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 144th Field Artillery Company trains in this hyper realistic environment to ensure that if the day comes that his skills are needed, he will be able to perform in any situation thrown his way. Guardian Response is a true-to-life nuclear disaster exercise that seeks to push the knowledge and skills of all involved. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brenton Hilley)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021
Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US