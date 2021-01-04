Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit soldier athlete prepares for 2021 Warrior Games

Army Capt. Susan Patton, Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit, trains on an indoor rowing machine in preparation for the 2021 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando September 12-22. Patton a native of Texas, earned a spot on the highly competitive Army team and will compete in track and field, cycling, and indoor rowing. The games highlight the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran service members.

