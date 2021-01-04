Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit soldier athlete prepares for 2021 Warrior Games

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Army Capt. Susan Patton, Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit, trains on an indoor rowing machine in preparation for the 2021 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando September 12-22. Patton a native of Texas, earned a spot on the highly competitive Army team and will compete in track and field, cycling, and indoor rowing. The games highlight the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran service members.

    This work, Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit soldier athlete prepares for 2021 Warrior Games, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

