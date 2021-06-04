Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCTSSA Hosts Distinguished Visitors

    MCTSSA Hosts Distinguished Visitors

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, Commanding General, Marine Corps Systems Command, provides an overview to the distinguished visitor delegation led by Jane Rathbun, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Information Warfare and Enterprise Services, during a visit to Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity on Camp Pendleton, California, April 6, 2021. The delegation learned more about MCTSSA’s operational support to the Fleet Marine Forces, experiments with 5G technology and Naval integration efforts. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

    MCTSSA Hosts Distinguished Visitors

    Camp Pendleton
    Amy Forsythe
    MCTSSA

