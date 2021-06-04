MCTSSA Hosts Distinguished Visitors

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, Commanding General, Marine Corps Systems Command, provides an overview to the distinguished visitor delegation led by Jane Rathbun, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Information Warfare and Enterprise Services, during a visit to Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity on Camp Pendleton, California, April 6, 2021. The delegation learned more about MCTSSA’s operational support to the Fleet Marine Forces, experiments with 5G technology and Naval integration efforts. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

