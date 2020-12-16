While on his way home from work, Massachusetts National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Charles Wilkinson, a flight paramedic with Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 3rd of the 126th Aviation, Westfield, Mass., came to the aid of a man struck by a car. After multiple surgeries, the man is doing well. (Courtesy photo)

This work, Heroic Soldier Relies on Training, Aids Man Struck by Car, by SGT Tricia Andriski