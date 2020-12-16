Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heroic Soldier Relies on Training, Aids Man Struck by Car

    Heroic Soldier Relies on Training, Aids Man Struck by Car

    MA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tricia Andriski 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    While on his way home from work, Massachusetts National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Charles Wilkinson, a flight paramedic with Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 3rd of the 126th Aviation, Westfield, Mass., came to the aid of a man struck by a car. After multiple surgeries, the man is doing well. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6620074
    VIRIN: 201216-A-TM801-572
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroic Soldier Relies on Training, Aids Man Struck by Car, by SGT Tricia Andriski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Heroic Soldier Relies on Training, Aids Man Struck by Car

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medics

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Massachusetts
    Paramedic
    Medic
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT