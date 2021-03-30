Rose Guillen, pharmacy technician, demonstrates the proper use of new express prescription kiosk at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 31, 2021. The new kiosks will allow patients to pick up prescriptions even when the pharmacy is closed. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6619630
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-HZ730-1064
|Resolution:
|5451x4361
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New kiosks available for prescription pick-up, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New kiosks available for prescription pick-up
