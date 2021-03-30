New kiosks available for prescription pick-up

Rose Guillen, pharmacy technician, demonstrates the proper use of new express prescription kiosk at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 31, 2021. The new kiosks will allow patients to pick up prescriptions even when the pharmacy is closed. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

