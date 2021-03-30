Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New kiosks available for prescription pick-up

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Rose Guillen, pharmacy technician, demonstrates the proper use of new express prescription kiosk at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 31, 2021. The new kiosks will allow patients to pick up prescriptions even when the pharmacy is closed. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

