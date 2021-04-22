Michigan National Guard Soldier seizes opportunities to pursue civilian career

U.S. Army Pfc. Donald Mass, a shower and laundry specialist with the 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Task Force Spartan, a Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team (CVTT), provides administrative assistance during a recent community-based vaccination event in White Pigeon, Michigan on April 22, 2021. The Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local healthcare organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. David Eichaker)

