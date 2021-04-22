Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Soldier seizes opportunities to pursue civilian career

    WHITE PIGEON, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Pfc. Donald Mass, a shower and laundry specialist with the 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Task Force Spartan, a Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team (CVTT), provides administrative assistance during a recent community-based vaccination event in White Pigeon, Michigan on April 22, 2021. The Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local healthcare organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. David Eichaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 12:14
    Location: WHITE PIGEON, MI, US 
    Michigan National Guard Soldier seizes opportunities to pursue civilian career

    vaccination
    Army
    Michigan National Guard
    COVID-19

