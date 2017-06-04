Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    724 AMS receives 2020 AF Small Terminal Unit of the Year

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.06.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 724th Air Mobility Squadron won the 2020 Small Terminal Unit of the Year for their accomplishments October 2019 to September 2020. During that time period, the 724th AMS helped deliver more than 22 million COVID test kits to the United States and delivered En-route Patient Staging Systems (ERPSS) to Italian hospitals that had a shortage of intensive care unit beds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:52
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    USAFE
    724 AMS
    Air Force
    AMC
    Award

