The 724th Air Mobility Squadron won the 2020 Small Terminal Unit of the Year for their accomplishments October 2019 to September 2020. During that time period, the 724th AMS helped deliver more than 22 million COVID test kits to the United States and delivered En-route Patient Staging Systems (ERPSS) to Italian hospitals that had a shortage of intensive care unit beds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2017 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6619515 VIRIN: 170406-F-PJ024-1210 Resolution: 780x439 Size: 41.03 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 724 AMS receives 2020 AF Small Terminal Unit of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.