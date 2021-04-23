724 AMS receives 2020 AF Small Terminal Unit of the Year

The 724th Air Mobility Squadron poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 724th Air Mobility Squadron, an Air Mobility Command tenant unit at Aviano Air Base, was named the 2020 Air Force Small Terminal Unit of the Year March 16, 2021, for their accomplishments October 2019 to September 2020. (Courtesy Photo)
