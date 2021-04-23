Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    724 AMS receives 2020 AF Small Terminal Unit of the Year

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.23.2021

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 724th Air Mobility Squadron poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 724th Air Mobility Squadron, an Air Mobility Command tenant unit at Aviano Air Base, was named the 2020 Air Force Small Terminal Unit of the Year March 16, 2021, for their accomplishments October 2019 to September 2020. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6619512
    VIRIN: 210423-F-XX000-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 409.94 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USAFE
    Air Mobility Command
    724 AMS
    award
    31 FW

