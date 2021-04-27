Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet

    OREGON INLET, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Dare County EMS meets five individuals at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet after they were rescued by a station boatcrew, April 27, 2021. The responding crewmembers were assisted by coordinates provided by the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon on board the sinking vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    This work, Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    EPIRB

