Dare County EMS meets five individuals at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet after they were rescued by a station boatcrew, April 27, 2021. The responding crewmembers were assisted by coordinates provided by the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon on board the sinking vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 00:25 Photo ID: 6619148 VIRIN: 210427-G-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.47 MB Location: OREGON INLET, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.