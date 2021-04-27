Dare County EMS meets five individuals at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet after they were rescued by a station boatcrew, April 27, 2021. The responding crewmembers were assisted by coordinates provided by the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon on board the sinking vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 00:25
|Photo ID:
|6619148
|VIRIN:
|210427-G-ZZ999-002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|OREGON INLET, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, emergency beacon save 5 lives in Oregon Inlet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
