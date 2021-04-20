Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC employee speaks up for coworker and stops sexual harassment

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Karina Figueroa-Galvan (middle) and Pfc. Angelic Castro-Rodriquez (middle-left) along with their supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Dalgleish Descartes (right) received a commander's coin from 1st Armored Division Iron-6, Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe (far left), for taking action against sexual harassment. Both Figueroa-Galvan and Descartes stood up for Castro after she reported a sexual harassment incident. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO)

