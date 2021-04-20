Karina Figueroa-Galvan (middle) and Pfc. Angelic Castro-Rodriquez (middle-left) along with their supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Dalgleish Descartes (right) received a commander's coin from 1st Armored Division Iron-6, Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe (far left), for taking action against sexual harassment. Both Figueroa-Galvan and Descartes stood up for Castro after she reported a sexual harassment incident. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO)
WBAMC employee speaks up for coworker and stops sexual harassment
