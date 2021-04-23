Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Counter Drug Soldier recognized

    Counter Drug Soldier recognized

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Al Phillips 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. Warren Solomon, a member of the New York Army National Guard's Counter Drug Task Force, who works as an intelligence analyste in support of the Buffalo Office of Homeland Security Investigations, discusses a case with his civilian supervisor at the office Supervisory Special Agent Christopher Nasca. Solomon has been nominated for a National Guard award in recognition of his work supporting operations of the office. ( U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Lt. Col. Alvin Phillips)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 11:36
    Photo ID: 6617719
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-MP742-1001
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 207.23 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter Drug Soldier recognized, by LTC Al Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard cav sergeant recognized for work with Homeland Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homeland Security
    Buffalo
    award
    New York Natgional Guard Counter Drug Task Force
    Sgt. Warren Solomon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT