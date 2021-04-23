Counter Drug Soldier recognized

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Warren Solomon, a member of the New York Army National Guard's Counter Drug Task Force, who works as an intelligence analyste in support of the Buffalo Office of Homeland Security Investigations, discusses a case with his civilian supervisor at the office Supervisory Special Agent Christopher Nasca. Solomon has been nominated for a National Guard award in recognition of his work supporting operations of the office. ( U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Lt. Col. Alvin Phillips)
NY National Guard cav sergeant recognized for work with Homeland Security
