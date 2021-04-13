13 April 2021. Sailors assigned to Navy Information Operations Command

Yokosuka hosted their Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force counterparts for

a bilateral event at NIOC Yokosuka. These events are critical in building and maintaining relationships with members of our host nation as we continue to

expand our working relationship for the future.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:24 Photo ID: 6617559 VIRIN: 210413-N-OF447-050 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 19.97 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilateral Event at Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka, by PO2 William Alex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.