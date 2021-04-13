Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bilateral Event at Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka

    Bilateral Event at Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Alex 

    Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka

    13 April 2021. Sailors assigned to Navy Information Operations Command
    Yokosuka hosted their Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force counterparts for
    a bilateral event at NIOC Yokosuka. These events are critical in building and maintaining relationships with members of our host nation as we continue to
    expand our working relationship for the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:24
    Photo ID: 6617559
    VIRIN: 210413-N-OF447-050
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.97 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Event at Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka, by PO2 William Alex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bilateral Event at Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Information Operations Command Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT