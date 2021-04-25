29th ICBT Change of Command

Hawaii Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Shon K. Antolin surrenders the colors to Col. Michael A. Tougher III during the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command, Kapolei, Hawaii, April 25, 2021. Col. Tougher transfers command of the 29th IBCT to Col. Jonathan A. Ishikawa since taking command in 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

