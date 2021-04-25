Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th ICBT Change of Command

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Shon K. Antolin surrenders the colors to Col. Michael A. Tougher III during the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command, Kapolei, Hawaii, April 25, 2021. Col. Tougher transfers command of the 29th IBCT to Col. Jonathan A. Ishikawa since taking command in 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 22:12
    Photo ID: 6617348
    VIRIN: 210425-Z-YU201-0029
    Resolution: 4416x3648
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

