Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210426-N-PC065-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (April 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) form a teal ribbon on the flight deck for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April 26, 2021. The teal ribbon represents a symbol of support for the cause. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:57
    Photo ID: 6616667
    VIRIN: 210426-N-PC065-3001
    Resolution: 6229x4153
    Size: 748.45 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT