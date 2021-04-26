210426-N-PC065-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (April 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) form a teal ribbon on the flight deck for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April 26, 2021. The teal ribbon represents a symbol of support for the cause. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

