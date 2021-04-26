210426-N-PC065-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (April 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) form a teal ribbon on the flight deck for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April 26, 2021. The teal ribbon represents a symbol of support for the cause. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6616667
|VIRIN:
|210426-N-PC065-3001
|Resolution:
|6229x4153
|Size:
|748.45 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT