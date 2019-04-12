A 403rd Wing member logs into the Automated Lodging Reservation System app Dec. 5, 2019 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Reserve Citizen Airmen can now make lodging reservations for Unit Training Assemblies from the app, which is free to download from the member’s respective mobile app store. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:42
|Photo ID:
|6616652
|VIRIN:
|191204-F-DJ064-0021
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALRS Lodging App, by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ALRS app streamlines UTA lodging reservations
