ALRS Lodging App

A 403rd Wing member logs into the Automated Lodging Reservation System app Dec. 5, 2019 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Reserve Citizen Airmen can now make lodging reservations for Unit Training Assemblies from the app, which is free to download from the member’s respective mobile app store. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

