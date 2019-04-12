Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ALRS Lodging App

    ALRS Lodging App

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2019

    Photo by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A 403rd Wing member logs into the Automated Lodging Reservation System app Dec. 5, 2019 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Reserve Citizen Airmen can now make lodging reservations for Unit Training Assemblies from the app, which is free to download from the member’s respective mobile app store. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2019
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:42
    Photo ID: 6616652
    VIRIN: 191204-F-DJ064-0021
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALRS Lodging App, by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ALRS app streamlines UTA lodging reservations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT