Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs Bethel, Alaska with representatives from the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development, to return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 9, 2021. Members of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development traveled to Western Alaska April 7-9 to meet with Tribal leaders and citizens in Bethel, Tuluksak, and Chevak to discuss disaster assistance measures and processes in light of recent emergencies that have occurred in the region, and in preparation for the upcoming flood season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

