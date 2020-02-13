Members of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Cyber Red Team Development Program (RTDP) conduct training and tabletop exercises in penetration testing to protect the integrity and readiness of U.S. Navy systems at the Fathomwerx Lab, Feb. 13, 2020. Pictured are RTDP members (clockwise from left), Shane Bennett, Calvin Raines, Christopher Draper, Steven Coleman, Devin Gavin and Bao Huynh. The team recently captured Third Place in the Navy-sanctioned HACKtheMACHINE contest. (U.S. Navy photo by J.W. Marcum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6616523
|VIRIN:
|200213-N-KM873-0092
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|110.41 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfare center's cyber red team continues to excel, by J.W. Marcum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warfare Center’s Cyber Red Team Notches Another Win in National Hacking Event
LEAVE A COMMENT