    Warfare center's cyber red team continues to excel

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Photo by J.W. Marcum 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Members of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Cyber Red Team Development Program (RTDP) conduct training and tabletop exercises in penetration testing to protect the integrity and readiness of U.S. Navy systems at the Fathomwerx Lab, Feb. 13, 2020. Pictured are RTDP members (clockwise from left), Shane Bennett, Calvin Raines, Christopher Draper, Steven Coleman, Devin Gavin and Bao Huynh. The team recently captured Third Place in the Navy-sanctioned HACKtheMACHINE contest. (U.S. Navy photo by J.W. Marcum/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Warfare Center&rsquo;s Cyber Red Team Notches Another Win in National Hacking Event

