Cpl. Ciara O’Connor, 747th Military Police Company, Ware, Mass., with Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, Massachusetts Adjutant General, and Steven M. Sargent, Chief of the Worcester Police Department, at her graduation from the Police Academy in January, 2020. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6616322
|VIRIN:
|200101-A-TM801-052
|Resolution:
|1381x1191
|Size:
|919.41 KB
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Academy Graduation, by SGT Tricia Andriski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Changing Careers: Finding a Rewarding Path and Making a Positive Difference
LEAVE A COMMENT