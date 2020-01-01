Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Academy Graduation

    MA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tricia Andriski 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Cpl. Ciara O’Connor, 747th Military Police Company, Ware, Mass., with Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, Massachusetts Adjutant General, and Steven M. Sargent, Chief of the Worcester Police Department, at her graduation from the Police Academy in January, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 12:05
    This work, Police Academy Graduation, by SGT Tricia Andriski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Changing Careers: Finding a Rewarding Path and Making a Positive Difference

