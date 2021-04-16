Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IFOR Distinguished Visit

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210416-N-LZ839-1017
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (April 16, 2021) - U.S. Naval Information Forces Force Surgeon Capt. Elizabeth Adriano tours the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) April 16, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Navy
    USN
    Katz

