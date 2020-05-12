Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403 Security Forces change of command

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Reginald G. Trujillo (center), 403rd Mission Support Group commander, hands the 403rd Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. James A. Coleman (left), establishing him as the new commander of the 403rd SFS, during a ceremony in the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)

