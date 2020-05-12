Lt. Col. Reginald G. Trujillo (center), 403rd Mission Support Group commander, hands the 403rd Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. James A. Coleman (left), establishing him as the new commander of the 403rd SFS, during a ceremony in the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2020 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:59 Photo ID: 6616309 VIRIN: 201205-F-UC622-3025 Resolution: 3811x3048 Size: 2.22 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403 Security Forces change of command, by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.