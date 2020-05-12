403 Security Forces change of command

Lt. Col. Reginald G. Trujillo (center), 403rd Mission Support Group commander, hands the 403rd Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. James A. Coleman (left), establishing him as the new commander of the 403rd SFS, during a ceremony in the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)
403rd Security Forces Squadron change of command
