Stacey Huffman is the 403rd Wing’s newest Wing Process Improvement Manager. The 403rd Wing is an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Christopher Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6616246
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-DJ064-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Wing of Choice’s new Process Improvement Manager, by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
