Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Wing of Choice’s new Process Improvement Manager

    The Wing of Choice’s new Process Improvement Manager

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Stacey Huffman is the 403rd Wing’s newest Wing Process Improvement Manager. The 403rd Wing is an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Christopher Carranza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:26
    Photo ID: 6616246
    VIRIN: 201215-F-DJ064-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wing of Choice’s new Process Improvement Manager, by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Wing of Choice&rsquo;s new Process Improvement Manager

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT