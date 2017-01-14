Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG Heritage Center plans new exhibits and self-guided tours by 2022

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Heritage Center Curator Bill Heidner describes how he plans to update six galleries at the Heritage Center between now and 2022. The center will be open sometime in May.

    This work, YPG Heritage Center plans new exhibits and self-guided tours by 2022, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

