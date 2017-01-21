Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG Assistant Fire Chief seeks bone marrow donation

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Proving Ground Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Manning has spent a lifetime helping others now he needs help finding a bone marrow donor. He’s been diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, a rare blood disease.

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Assistant Fire Chief seeks bone marrow donation

