Yuma Proving Ground Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Manning has spent a lifetime helping others now he needs help finding a bone marrow donor. He’s been diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, a rare blood disease.
This work, YPG Assistant Fire Chief seeks bone marrow donation, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Assistant Fire Chief seeks bone marrow donation
