    If your pills are expired, they need to be retired at Naval Hospital Bremerton Pharmacy

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    In conjunction with the recently held National Drug Take Back Day on April 24, 2021, Naval Hospital Bremerton wants to remind all eligible beneficiaries that there is a medication takeback program in place with a ‘MedSafe’ medication disposal container located in the outpatient pharmacy lobby readily accessible and available for use year-round, which can accept consumer unused or expired prescribed (Rx) controlled and non-controlled medications, such as over-the-counter dispensed medications. Accepted for disposal are pills, tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, lotions, powders, and liquid medicines no more than four ounces (Official Navy photo).

