210416-N-N0443-1753 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2021) Kimberly Kiesau, a team leader with Navy Advancement Center, hosts a virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) for the Master-at-Arms rating while teleworking, Apr. 14, 2021. AERRs are usually held once a year and bring together selected chief petty officers from fleet and shore-based commands to review and develop the rating examination material from which enlisted advancement exams are created. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 06:56
|Photo ID:
|6615817
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-N0443-1753
|Resolution:
|2024x1518
|Size:
|609.76 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Petty Officers Adapt to Virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Reviews, Prepare For Return to Normalcy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Petty Officers Adapt to Virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Reviews, Prepare For Return to Normalcy
LEAVE A COMMENT