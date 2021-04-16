Chief Petty Officers Adapt to Virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Reviews, Prepare For Return to Normalcy

210416-N-N0443-1753 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2021) Kimberly Kiesau, a team leader with Navy Advancement Center, hosts a virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) for the Master-at-Arms rating while teleworking, Apr. 14, 2021. AERRs are usually held once a year and bring together selected chief petty officers from fleet and shore-based commands to review and develop the rating examination material from which enlisted advancement exams are created. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).

