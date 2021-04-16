Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officers Adapt to Virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Reviews, Prepare For Return to Normalcy

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    210416-N-N0443-1753 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 14, 2021) Kimberly Kiesau, a team leader with Navy Advancement Center, hosts a virtual Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) for the Master-at-Arms rating while teleworking, Apr. 14, 2021. AERRs are usually held once a year and bring together selected chief petty officers from fleet and shore-based commands to review and develop the rating examination material from which enlisted advancement exams are created. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).

    NETC
    NAC
    AERR
    Navy Advancement Center
    Advancement Examination Readiness Review
    NETPDC

