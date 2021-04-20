West Virginia Guardsmen Cross Paths While Deployed

Spc. Tyler Goldsberry (left), 2nd General Support Battalion, 104th Aviation

Regiment and chief warrant officer Craig Goldsberry (right), 111th Engineer

Brigade, son and father respectively, pose for a photo in Kuwait, April xx,

2021. The two are currently deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation

Spartan Shield; and although assigned to different units, their deployment

timelines overlap by nearly two months allowing for a long-awaited reunion

between this father and son duo.

