Spc. Tyler Goldsberry (left), 2nd General Support Battalion, 104th Aviation
Regiment and chief warrant officer Craig Goldsberry (right), 111th Engineer
Brigade, son and father respectively, pose for a photo in Kuwait, April xx,
2021. The two are currently deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation
Spartan Shield; and although assigned to different units, their deployment
timelines overlap by nearly two months allowing for a long-awaited reunion
between this father and son duo.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 06:16
|Photo ID:
|6615806
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-WJ211-058
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|CROSS LANES, WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Virginia Guardsmen Cross Paths While Deployed, by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
West Virginia Guardsmen Cross Paths While Deployed
LEAVE A COMMENT