    West Virginia Guardsmen Cross Paths While Deployed

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    04.20.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    Spc. Tyler Goldsberry (left), 2nd General Support Battalion, 104th Aviation
    Regiment and chief warrant officer Craig Goldsberry (right), 111th Engineer
    Brigade, son and father respectively, pose for a photo in Kuwait, April xx,
    2021. The two are currently deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation
    Spartan Shield; and although assigned to different units, their deployment
    timelines overlap by nearly two months allowing for a long-awaited reunion
    between this father and son duo.

