    Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 26, 2021) Olympio Magofna, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa emergency management officer, briefs CFAO and tenant command leadership for the annual Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale exercise at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 26, 2021. The exercisee centers on typhoon preparedness and response using a fictional typhoon "80W (Jack)." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    emergency management
    exercise
    Reliant Gale
    CFAO

