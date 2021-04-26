CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Apr. 26, 2021) Olympio Magofna, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa emergency management officer, briefs CFAO and tenant command leadership for the annual Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale exercise at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 26, 2021. The exercisee centers on typhoon preparedness and response using a fictional typhoon "80W (Jack)." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Location: OKINAWA, JP