    144th Fighter Wing Participates in Nexus Dawn

    FRESNO AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jason Sanchez 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15 Eagle form the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing takes off from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport April 24, 2021 to participate in Nexus Dawn, a large scale readiness exercise, located at Beale Air Force Base.

    C-17 Globmaster III from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Bas, California, lands at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport to transport equipment and supplies for the Nexus Dawn exercise.

    Nexus Dawn is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of Air Force units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 12:29
    Photo ID: 6615096
    VIRIN: 210425-Z-GL728-096
    Resolution: 7206x4804
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: FRESNO AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 144th Fighter Wing Participates in Nexus Dawn, by Capt. Jason Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    #AFRC
    #ReserveResilient
    #ReadyAF
    #NexusDawn
    Nexus Dawn

