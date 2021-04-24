144th Fighter Wing Participates in Nexus Dawn

An F-15 Eagle form the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing takes off from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport April 24, 2021 to participate in Nexus Dawn, a large scale readiness exercise, located at Beale Air Force Base.
C-17 Globmaster III from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Bas, California, lands at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport to transport equipment and supplies for the Nexus Dawn exercise.
Nexus Dawn is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of Air Force units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment.
