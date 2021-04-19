Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Earth Day

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 19, 2021) American Red Cross Program Manager Joy Marin of Winter Haven, Fla., shows shelves in the office that were repurposed from donated ammunition boxes at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), on April 19, 2021. Residents of CLDJ demonstrate how they lessen environmental impact in observance of Earth Day on April 22, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: WINTER HAVEN, FL, US
    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa
    American Red Cross
    EARTH DAY
    CLDJ
    VICECHINFO

