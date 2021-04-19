Camp Lemonnier Earth Day

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 19, 2021) American Red Cross Program Manager Joy Marin of Winter Haven, Fla., shows shelves in the office that were repurposed from donated ammunition boxes at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), on April 19, 2021. Residents of CLDJ demonstrate how they lessen environmental impact in observance of Earth Day on April 22, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

