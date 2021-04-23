Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Light Fighters weather the storm at Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Six rangers of the 25th Infantry Division compete in the 37th annual Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia from April 16-18, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition consists of a series of physically grueling events such as swimming, ruck marching, and running long distances, along with various obstacle courses that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit, of the Army Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6613748
    VIRIN: 210419-A-EL257-0001
    Resolution: 5893x3929
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Light Fighters weather the storm at Best Ranger Competition, by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    Ranger
    Best Ranger Competition
    BRC
    USARHAW

