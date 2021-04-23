25th ID Light Fighters weather the storm at Best Ranger Competition

Six rangers of the 25th Infantry Division compete in the 37th annual Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia from April 16-18, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition consists of a series of physically grueling events such as swimming, ruck marching, and running long distances, along with various obstacle courses that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit, of the Army Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

