The past and present writing history

The past and present commanders of the 131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, retired Captain Joseph “Joe” H. Adams and Major Jacqueline D. Krimmel at an Ozark, Ala. vaccination site 58 years after Joe became the first commander of the public information detachment. Shortly after, 56 days, President John F. Kennedy federalized the Alabama National Guard.

