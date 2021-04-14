Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The past and present writing history

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Sandra Lucas 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The past and present commanders of the 131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, retired Captain Joseph “Joe” H. Adams and Major Jacqueline D. Krimmel at an Ozark, Ala. vaccination site 58 years after Joe became the first commander of the public information detachment. Shortly after, 56 days, President John F. Kennedy federalized the Alabama National Guard.

