210423-N-DA693-1010

PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 23, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Hooper, a Sailor assigned to the galley aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prepares food Apr. 23. Mercy is underway off the coast of Southern California completing Dynamic Interface Testing, where the ship’s aviation facilities will be evaluated for compatibility with the V-22 Osprey and MH-60 Seahawk, and establish launch and recovery windows in adverse weather conditions. Mercy recently returned to its homeport in San Diego from a regular overhaul in Portland, Ore., where improvements were made to its flight deck to support multiple aircraft platforms. Mercy must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6613012 VIRIN: 210423-N-DA693-1010 Resolution: 4201x3001 Size: 752.21 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Mercy Culinary Specialist, by PO3 Jacob L. Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.