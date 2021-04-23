Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Culinary Specialist

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L. Greenberg 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    210423-N-DA693-1010
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 23, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Hooper, a Sailor assigned to the galley aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prepares food Apr. 23. Mercy is underway off the coast of Southern California completing Dynamic Interface Testing, where the ship’s aviation facilities will be evaluated for compatibility with the V-22 Osprey and MH-60 Seahawk, and establish launch and recovery windows in adverse weather conditions. Mercy recently returned to its homeport in San Diego from a regular overhaul in Portland, Ore., where improvements were made to its flight deck to support multiple aircraft platforms. Mercy must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
