    NAVFAC EXWC MUSE Powers Dry Dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Participates in Impromptu Reenlistment Ceremony

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Sarah MacMillan 

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    U.S. Army Captain Brian Smith congratulates older brother CE1 (SCW/EXW) Dewain Smith during an impromptu reenlistment ceremony at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6612856
    VIRIN: 210414-O-GU514-877
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC MUSE Powers Dry Dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Participates in Impromptu Reenlistment Ceremony, by Sarah MacMillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    MUSE
    PSNS
    NAVFAC EXWC
    Kitsap Public Works

