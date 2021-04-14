U.S. Army Captain Brian Smith congratulates older brother CE1 (SCW/EXW) Dewain Smith during an impromptu reenlistment ceremony at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 11:53
|Photo ID:
|6612856
|VIRIN:
|210414-O-GU514-877
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Hometown:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC MUSE Powers Dry Dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Participates in Impromptu Reenlistment Ceremony, by Sarah MacMillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT