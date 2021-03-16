Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Chief of Engineers Makes First Visit to Rock Island District

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by James Finn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Project Manager Andrew Goodall, Project Engineer 1st Lt. Christian Gray and Rock Island District Commander Col. Steve Sattinger discuss the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Flood Risk Management project near the city’s 16th Ave. closure structure.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Rock Island District
    Lock and Dams

