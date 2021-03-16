55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Project Manager Andrew Goodall, Project Engineer 1st Lt. Christian Gray and Rock Island District Commander Col. Steve Sattinger discuss the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Flood Risk Management project near the city’s 16th Ave. closure structure.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6612855
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-EY724-001
|Resolution:
|5184x3455
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
55th Chief of Engineers Makes First Visit to Rock Island District
