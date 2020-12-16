Space Force Gaming wins CODE Bowl

From left to right, U.S Air Force Col. Richard Bourquin, the Space Delta 4 (DEL 4) commander, U.S Space Force Spc. 4 Brayden Belford, USSF Tech. Sgt. Joshua Wilson, USSF Spc. 4 Brandon Cheatham, and USAF Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, the DEL 4 senior enlisted leader, all pose for a photo to celebrate the USSF gaming team winning the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl (CODE) at the DEL 4 headquarters building on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., on Dec. 16, 2020. The CODE Bowl was a military gaming tournament acting as a fundraiser for veteran’s employment, which featured members from all five U.S. Department of Defense military branches as well as our transatlantic allies in the United Kingdom. (U.S Space Force photo by Airman Wyatt Stabler)

