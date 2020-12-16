Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Force Gaming wins CODE Bowl

    Space Force Gaming wins CODE Bowl

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Airman Wyatt Stabler 

    Buckley Garrison

    From left to right, U.S Air Force Col. Richard Bourquin, the Space Delta 4 (DEL 4) commander, U.S Space Force Spc. 4 Brayden Belford, USSF Tech. Sgt. Joshua Wilson, USSF Spc. 4 Brandon Cheatham, and USAF Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, the DEL 4 senior enlisted leader, all pose for a photo to celebrate the USSF gaming team winning the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl (CODE) at the DEL 4 headquarters building on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., on Dec. 16, 2020. The CODE Bowl was a military gaming tournament acting as a fundraiser for veteran’s employment, which featured members from all five U.S. Department of Defense military branches as well as our transatlantic allies in the United Kingdom. (U.S Space Force photo by Airman Wyatt Stabler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:34
    Photo ID: 6612846
    VIRIN: 201216-X-FW870-1010
    Resolution: 5137x3669
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Gaming wins CODE Bowl, by Amn Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gaming
    space force
    delta 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT