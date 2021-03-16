CHANIA, Crete (March 16, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dodanin Agumedo, Lt. Michael Spoke, a Navy chaplain, and Yannis Kalitsakis, Elementary School of Pazinos parents’ association president, speak about the history of the elementary school Mar. 16, 2021, at in Chania, Crete, Greece. Sailors stationed on board Naval Support Activity Souda Bay regularly participate in community service projects to promote good relations between Greece and the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy R. Ruple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:46 Photo ID: 6612548 VIRIN: 210316-N-SC038-030 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 432.62 KB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.