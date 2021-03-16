U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

CHANIA, Crete (March 16, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dodanin Agumedo, Yannis Kalitsakis, Elementary School of Pazinos parents’ association president, and Lt. Michael Spoke, a Navy chaplain, unload school supplies from their truck Mar. 16, 2021, at the elementary school in Chania, Crete, Greece. Sailors stationed on board Naval Support Activity Souda Bay regularly participate in community service projects to promote good relations between Greece and the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy R. Ruple/Released)

