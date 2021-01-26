Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja poses for a photo with the oranges she just picked from an orange tree during a community relations event in Chania, Crete on January 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6612537
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-SC038-059
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT