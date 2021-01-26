Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja poses for a photo with the oranges she just picked from an orange tree during a community relations event in Chania, Crete on January 26, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:46 Photo ID: 6612537 VIRIN: 210126-N-SC038-059 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.95 MB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project, by PO3 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.