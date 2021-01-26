Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a Community Relations Project

    GREECE

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Adjo Awoudja poses for a photo with the oranges she just picked from an orange tree during a community relations event in Chania, Crete on January 26, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:46
    TAGS

    Community Service Project
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    Orange Picking

