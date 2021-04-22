Bliss volunteers shine during annual awards ceremony

Jaelene Falkenberg, 6, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, during the 2021 Fort Bliss Annual Volunteer Ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 22, 2021. Falkenberg is a member of one of three military families that were recognized for their dedication to volunteerism. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Public Affairs)
