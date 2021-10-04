Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing Connects with Civil Air Patrol

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    During the 168th Wing April unit training assembly, local Civil Air Patrol Cadets from Fairbanks, Eielson, Delta, and Tok, had the chance to see the wing's mission and hear from Airmen firsthand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 22:51
    Photo ID: 6612264
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-UF872-0022
    Resolution: 3426x2892
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Connects with Civil Air Patrol, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    168th Wing connects with Civil Air Patrol

    TAGS

    tour
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    community
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing

