During the 168th Wing April unit training assembly, local Civil Air Patrol Cadets from Fairbanks, Eielson, Delta, and Tok, had the chance to see the wing's mission and hear from Airmen firsthand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|04.10.2021
|04.22.2021 22:51
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
168th Wing connects with Civil Air Patrol
