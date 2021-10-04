During the 168th Wing April unit training assembly, local Civil Air Patrol Cadets from Fairbanks, Eielson, Delta, and Tok, had the chance to see the wing's mission and hear from Airmen firsthand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 22:51 Photo ID: 6612264 VIRIN: 210410-Z-UF872-0022 Resolution: 3426x2892 Size: 1.52 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing Connects with Civil Air Patrol, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.