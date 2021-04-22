Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Roden, a best warrior competitor from 188th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, First United States Army, right, begins to simulate clearing an M240B machine gun prior to dissembling the weapon while Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Bostick, a weapons station judge, left, observes, during the weapons station of the First U.S. Army best warrior competition, April 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6611889 VIRIN: 210422-A-FK859-131 Resolution: 2160x3840 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.