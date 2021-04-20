A makeshift vessel, with 18 migrants aboard interdicted in Mona Passage waters by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos April 20, 2021. The migrants, 17 men and a woman, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, were repatriated to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel just off the Dominican Republic April 22, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 Location: DO Coast Guard repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of migrant voyage in the Mona Passage