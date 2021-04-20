Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of migrant voyage in the Mona Passage

    Coast Guard repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of migrant voyage in the Mona Passage

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A makeshift vessel, with 18 migrants aboard interdicted in Mona Passage waters by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos April 20, 2021. The migrants, 17 men and a woman, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, were repatriated to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel just off the Dominican Republic April 22, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 16:08
    Photo ID: 6611709
    VIRIN: 210420-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 796x596
    Size: 152.71 KB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 18 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following interdiction of migrant voyage in the Mona Passage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Sector San Juan
    migrant interdiction
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT